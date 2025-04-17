Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Magnite by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 352.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Magnite news, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,917,754.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,643.20. This represents a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,732.95. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Magnite Stock Down 2.4 %

MGNI stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

