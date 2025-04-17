Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.71 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

