Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.7 %

SCI opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

