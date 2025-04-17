Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 181,511 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,659 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000.

Shares of PPH opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5245 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

