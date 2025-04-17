Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 101,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $31,022,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,530,444 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Sunrun Stock Down 2.7 %

RUN stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

