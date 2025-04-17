Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,978,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,369,000 after buying an additional 135,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $57.69 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

