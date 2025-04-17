Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMF. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TMF stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.