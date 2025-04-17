Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Roku Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

