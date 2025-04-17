Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,571,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 189,082 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 24.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,573,000 after buying an additional 311,385 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Read Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.