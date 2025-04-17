Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,085 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

