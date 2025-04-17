Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 88,115 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 365.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after buying an additional 2,197,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.