Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $101,118.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,167.42. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $83,364.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,271,316.40. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,809 shares of company stock worth $1,443,397 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

