Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $275.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total value of $2,557,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,038,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,301,707.50. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

