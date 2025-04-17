Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,360,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,956,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,853 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,536,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

