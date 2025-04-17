Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,259 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RH were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RH by 46.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,268,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.44.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,880 shares of company stock worth $13,890,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

