Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,204 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.0 %

ZION stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

