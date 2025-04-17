Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,002,385 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,002,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after acquiring an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $82,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,172,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares in the company, valued at $690,646,661.10. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. The trade was a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

