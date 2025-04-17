Bank of Montreal Can Sells 209,306 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 209,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

