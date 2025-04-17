Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.65 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

