Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.56% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Allient by 56.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allient in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allient by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Stock Performance

Allient stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $358.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.43. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.