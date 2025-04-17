Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.1 %

TLK opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

