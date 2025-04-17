Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,738,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unity Software by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:U opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $5,653,181.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,161,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,630,471.28. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 450,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,775,100.08. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,636 shares of company stock worth $17,904,132 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.