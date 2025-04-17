Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Spire by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 106,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

