Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 380 ($5.03) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.82) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.
In other IntegraFin news, insider Alexander Scott bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £1,092.63 ($1,446.23). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 432 shares of company stock worth $154,381. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.
