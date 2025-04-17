Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 380 ($5.03) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.82) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Trading Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

IHP opened at GBX 303.50 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 321.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.62. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 414 ($5.48). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Alexander Scott bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £1,092.63 ($1,446.23). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 432 shares of company stock worth $154,381. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.