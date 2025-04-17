Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 21st

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 21st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 18th.

Biomerica Trading Down 26.3 %

Shares of BMRA opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 90.19% and a negative net margin of 100.52%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA ) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,767 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,306 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Stories

