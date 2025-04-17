BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
BKV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BKV
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter worth about $7,728,000.
BKV Price Performance
Shares of BKV stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. BKV has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78.
BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BKV Company Profile
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.
