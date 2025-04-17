BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,641 shares of company stock valued at $214,365. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE BB opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

