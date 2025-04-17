Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $111.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $155.27 and last traded at $156.84. Approximately 5,268,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,005,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

