Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BEAGU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 22nd

Bold Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bold Eagle Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

BEAGU stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. Bold Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Bold Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAGU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000.

About Bold Eagle Acquisition

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on identifying and acquiring businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bold Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.