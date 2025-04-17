Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 824.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

