Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLX. Benchmark raised Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GLX
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
