Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Sells £187,686.40 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.69), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($248,426.74).

LON BREE opened at GBX 449 ($5.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 443.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Breedon Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 501 ($6.63).

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.15) to GBX 590 ($7.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.60) to GBX 625 ($8.27) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

