Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

