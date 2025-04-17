Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.850 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

