British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider David Walker Purchases 42 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker acquired 42 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($196.80).

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, David Walker purchased 41 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £152.93 ($202.42).

British Land Trading Up 2.7 %

LON BLND opened at GBX 376.19 ($4.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.67.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

