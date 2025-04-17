Brokerages Set Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Target Price at $9.57

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,053,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,191 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 3,237,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,292,000 after buying an additional 577,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

