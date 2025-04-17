Brokerages Set Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Price Target at $14.20

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair cut Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.47. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 1,044,295 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $13,617,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,810,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,850,067.52. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock worth $24,359,971. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

