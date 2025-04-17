Brokerages Set Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) PT at $12.33

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

