Brokerages Set Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) PT at $12.33

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNGX
Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of TNGX stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $12.02.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.