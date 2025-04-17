Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $11.92

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,253 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,336,000. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

