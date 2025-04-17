Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 139,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.