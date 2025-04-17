Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,595,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,336 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,151,000 after purchasing an additional 685,145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,440,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

