CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 264.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 188,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,209,000 after purchasing an additional 258,271 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.