CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

