Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

