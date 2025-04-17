Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 383,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 162,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,464,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.5122 dividend. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

