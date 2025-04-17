Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of First Savings Financial Group worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.45. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

