Cerity Partners LLC Buys 18,501 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.