Cerity Partners LLC Buys 41,847 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 396.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 153,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,180,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

