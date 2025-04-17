Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

