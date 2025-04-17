Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of CCK opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

